Damen’s First SeaXplorer Expedition Yacht Is Under Construction

November 23, 2016

After unveiling its SeaXplorer expedition yacht concept to rave reviews at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, Dutch shipyard Damen sold the first model less than a year later. Currently under construction and scheduled to be delivered in 2019, the 213-foot SeaXplorer 65 will transport individuals to the most remote and resplendent corners of the globe. Equipped with a double-acting hull that easily slices through ice, the yacht will serve as a floating home base for those who want to embark on dive expeditions or encounter rare wildlife.

The high-tech hangar stows helicopters, tenders, dive boats, and personal submersibles, while a dive center and decompression chamber offer the perfect portal to explore the sea. A hybrid power system reduces the yacht’s environmental impact. In addition to standard features such as a swimming pool, hot tub, and observation lounge, the yacht has a large storage facility that can house supplies for up to 40 days at sea—making it the perfect choice for lengthy adventures. The SeaXplorer concept is available in a series of completely customizable layouts ranging from 213 to 328 feet. (seaxplorer.nl)

