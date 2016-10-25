Echo Yachts Unveils Its Jaw-Dropping New Trimaran Concept
Working alongside designer Sam Sorgiovanni and One2three Naval Architects, Australian-based shipbuilder Echo Yachts has unveiled its 393-foot Trimaran concept. The sleek, sinuous vessel features an elongated bow and wave-like curvaceous windows. The interiors boast a rotating master stateroom, a dining room with space for 26 guests, a cinema, and a gym. Outdoor amenities include a helipad, alfresco dining area, hot tub, swimming pool, and tender garage. Powered by hybrid diesel-electric engines, the yacht can travel at speeds of up to 20 knots. (echoyachts.com)