Eurocraft’s 151-Foot Explorer Yacht Project Revealed

  • Michael Verdon
April 25, 2017

The “crossover” explorer-yacht design of the new 151-foot Eurocraft allows it to sit comfortably at anchor beside its superyacht brethren in Saint-Tropez or Sardinia, but its ice-class hull makes the yacht expedition-ready. Federico Fiorentino, who designed the exterior, has many other award-winning yacht designs to his credit. But this new vessel’s powerful, almost militaristic swag, offset by long banks of windows and the open skybridge, transforms it into the strong, silent, adventurer type, a far cry from the layered, more conservative superyachts that populate the Mediterranean. 

            Fiorentino included many distinctive touches on the exterior, including high, protective bulwarks and a vertical bow with a large rub-rail around the front that resembles the bow of a tugboat. The stoic gray-blue hull, with its black and chrome accents, is actually an alter ego to the large, bright interior, with five staterooms for 10 guests (including a master suite on the main deck and VIP on the deck below), a bright, open saloon, and a formal dining area. There are also quarters for nine crew.

 

 

            The Eurocraft’s full-displacement hull has a transoceanic range. The optional Ice Class compliance will let the yacht venture into remote areas like the Antarctic or even the Arctic to chase the midnight sun. Eurocraft can adapt the propulsion to a hybrid battery/electric system that will cut running costs and emissions.

            Fiorentino’s exterior also includes many open deck spaces that work for social events or for transporting toys and tenders (including a limo tender up to 35 feet in length). The aft deck also has a helipad that converts into a vast sunning area. The sundeck, likely the focal point for any summer days in the Mediterranean, has a bar, spa pool, and shaded seating areas. Just below that, the upper deck features a helideck platform that converts into a sunning area. The yacht has an asking price of $25.4 million, with an anticipated build time between 24 and 30 months. (eurocraft.it,  federicofiorentino.it)

