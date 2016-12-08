EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sporty PJ63 Yacht Line

December 8, 2016

Since its inception in 1918, Palmer Johnson has always pushed the boundaries of boating. In 1979, the Monaco-based shipyard delivered Fortuna, a 100-foot vessel that was the fastest superyacht in the world for more than a decade. Today, the brand is furthering its heritage of innovation with the PJ63 Sport, a day boat designed specifically for outdoor living. Ideal for those who prefer weekend cruises to extended excursions, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class.

Equipped with a 21-foot beam and an optional hardtop that provides much-needed shade on sunny days, the cruiser is perfect for short-term sojourns. An elongated, blade-like exterior gives the yacht a striking profile. Sumptuous seating, sizable sunpads, and a swim platform provide plenty of space to relax. Below deck, four guests can sleep comfortably in spacious quarters.

Featuring a Volvo IPS pod drive system and a joystick and DPS option, the yacht can be effortlessly steered. The slim main hull allows the pleasure cruiser to reach a top speed of 36 knots with lower power input and fuel burn. The vessel is available for $2.75 million. (palmerjohnson.com)

