Feadship Launches 35-Meter Superyacht Letani

  • Feadship Superyacht Letani
    Feadship Superyacht Letani
  • Danielle Cutler
March 28, 2017

Last week Netherlands-based Feadship launched the 115-foot superyacht Letani for a Far Eastern client, who is also the youngest Feadship yacht owner to date. Letani’s straight bow, shallow 6-foot draft, and shorter length allow the aluminum yacht to explore ports that may be out of reach to larger superyachts. The yacht’s sporty top speed of more than 20 knots will allow its owner to get to those coveted spots quickly.

With an interior created by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design in collaboration with Studio Liaigre, guests will be treated to a welcoming, apartment-like ambience with minimal detailing. Smoked eucalyptus paired with smoked and washed oak flooring and veneered wall panels exude a sophisticated vibe. Letani’s edgy exterior can be credited to Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects.

Letani accommodates eight guests via the owner’s stateroom, a full-beam VIP suite, and two convertible guest cabins. Three additional cabins house six crewmembers. Large windows throughout the yacht provide incredible views, and Quantum zero-speed stabilizers keep everyone comfortable.

Two MTU engines allow Letani to cruise at 12 knots and give it a 3,200 nm range at 10 knots. A 21-foot tender rides onboard, allowing for watersports fun and exploration.  (feadship.nl)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1195 Stories Available | Advanced search
Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” explorer yacht
Eurocraft’s 151-Foot Explorer Yacht Project Reveal...
Federico Fiorentino’s design for Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” yacht allows this explorer vessel...
Read Article
10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day
Using a combination of diesel and electric power, these yachts help save the environment…
View Slideshow
Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
Heesen Yachts Launches Project Nova, Christened Ho...
Highly anticipated hybrid superyacht Nova launched and christened as Home…
Read Article
PY Heritage 45M
Zuccon Designs PY Heritage 45M Yacht for Picchiott...
Zuccon International Project penned the 149-foot PY Heritage 45M expedition yacht for Picchiotti...
Read Article
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Innovator, tastemaker, and eternal yachtsman Carlo Riva sets sail…
Read Article
Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat...
New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the highlights…
View Slideshow
Baglietto's 180-foot displacement superyacht project
Baglietto Debuts a 55-Meter Superyacht Project
Baglietto presented a new 180-foot superyacht project with modern exterior design by Santa Maria...
Read Article
Lexus Sport Yacht
Lexus Launches the Speedy 42-Foot Sport Yacht
The luxury-car brand dips its toes into the water with a one-off concept…
Read Article
Sunseeker 95 Yacht
Sunseeker 95 Yacht Debuts in the United States
The new Sunseeker 95’s tri-level master suite shows just how fast design is advancing in yachts...
Read Article
Feadship Superyacht Letani
Feadship Launches 35-Meter Superyacht Letani
The 115-foot yacht was designed for shallow-water access and smaller marinas …
Read Article
1195 Stories Available | Advanced search