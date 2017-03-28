Feadship Launches 35-Meter Superyacht Letani

Last week Netherlands-based Feadship launched the 115-foot superyacht Letani for a Far Eastern client, who is also the youngest Feadship yacht owner to date. Letani’s straight bow, shallow 6-foot draft, and shorter length allow the aluminum yacht to explore ports that may be out of reach to larger superyachts. The yacht’s sporty top speed of more than 20 knots will allow its owner to get to those coveted spots quickly.

With an interior created by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design in collaboration with Studio Liaigre, guests will be treated to a welcoming, apartment-like ambience with minimal detailing. Smoked eucalyptus paired with smoked and washed oak flooring and veneered wall panels exude a sophisticated vibe. Letani’s edgy exterior can be credited to Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects.

Letani accommodates eight guests via the owner’s stateroom, a full-beam VIP suite, and two convertible guest cabins. Three additional cabins house six crewmembers. Large windows throughout the yacht provide incredible views, and Quantum zero-speed stabilizers keep everyone comfortable.

Two MTU engines allow Letani to cruise at 12 knots and give it a 3,200 nm range at 10 knots. A 21-foot tender rides onboard, allowing for watersports fun and exploration. (feadship.nl)