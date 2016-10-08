Feadship’s New Superyacht Is a Joy to Behold

October 8, 2016

Though it may look rather conventional from afar, the 230-foot Feadship superyacht Joy is full of surprises at closer inspection. Bannenberg & Rowell, the London-based studio tasked with designing the exterior, created an abundance of beautifully designed decks and al fresco areas that maximize exterior space. Built for a first-time yacht owner, the vessel has dramatically lowered bulwarks partially lined with glass to create a true open-concept cruiser.

The elongated foredeck features a basketball court so guests can sharpen their jump shots while friends cheer them on underneath a shaded lounge. At the rear, the transom door transforms into a canopy to cover the sizable swim platform. And a speakeasy-style disco room features plush seats, colorful lighting, and a wall-size television. Also equipped with a dedicated tender bay and a gym that opens onto a deck, the yacht (which accommodates up to 12 guests and 17 crew members) provides ample room to enjoy. (feadship.nl)

