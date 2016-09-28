First Look at Superyacht Galactica Super Nova’s Sumptuous Interior

Set to make its debut at the 2016 Monaco Yacht Show on September 28, the grand 229-foot Galactica Super Nova is the largest ship built to date by the Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts. Launched in March, delivered in May, the yacht has a top speed of 30 knots and its elegant exterior profile was created by Espen Oino. A master suite, VIP cabin, and four double cabins sit among its four decks.

The Monaco Yacht Show will offer attendees the first opportunity to tour Galactica Super Nova’s interior, designed by acclaimed Dutch firm Sinot Yacht Design. Sabrina Monte-Carlo adds its style stamp to the finishings, with objets d’art, tableware, indoor and outdoor furnishings, linens, and lighting. The clean and neutral tones result from a blend of leather, steel, and wood with textiles in a soothing palette and onyx accents. The firm chose deck furniture by Paola Lenti, Mosaique au 24 place settings by Hermès, contemporary tableware by Puiforcat, porcelain by Haviland, and crystal barware by Baccarat as some of the final touches that give Galactica Super Nova its air of sophistication. (heesenyachts.com)