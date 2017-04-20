Heesen Yachts Launches Project Nova, Christened Home

  • Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
  • Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
  • Heesen Yachts Project Nova - Newly Christened HOME
  • Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
  • Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
  • Heesen Yachts Project Nova - Newly Christened HOME
  • Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
  • Danielle Cutler
April 20, 2017

Heesen Yachts launched last week its much-anticipated hybrid superyacht Project Nova, newly christened Home. The 163-foot (49.8-meter) aluminum motor yacht is the first Fast Displacement yacht with hybrid propulsion. Besides being a super-efficient, low-fuel-burning vessel, Home is also whisper quiet when cruising—especially when just using its two water-cooled 170 hp DC electric shaft motors for propulsion.

Labeled a hybrid, Home boasts two propulsion power sources: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical. These options can be used separately or together, giving the owners increased efficiency.

Omega Architects penned Home’s contemporary exterior lines, with its vertical bow, dramatic superstructure, and broad aft stairway leading to the large swim platform from the main deck. Omega also thoughtfully gave the yacht a modest 7-foot draft, allowing Home to cruise the notoriously shallow waters of the Bahamas with ease.     

Home’s interior came from Italian designer Cristiano Gatto, giving the yacht a modern yet welcoming two-tone palette, including white fabrics and leathers that contrast nicely with wood. A few pieces of red furniture give it some spice.

The full-beam main-deck owner’s apartment sits forward and includes floor-to-ceiling windows. Five guest cabins are housed down below, and comprise two doubles, two twins, and one full-beam VIP stateroom, to accommodate a total of 12 guests, including the owners.

Everyone will appreciate the lower-deck wellness area featuring a spa and gym facilities, as well as direct access to the aft main deck. Up top on the sundeck, guests will find a Jacuzzi, dining table for 12, and sun loungers.

A highlight of this new hybrid yacht is its skylounge, which features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water. Exterior teak in the interior lounge brings the outside in, making a smooth transition between the aft-deck dining area and the lounge.

Two MTU 12V 805 hp engines propel the ever-efficient Home to a top speed of 16.3 and a transatlantic range of 3,750 nautical miles when cruising at 12 knots.

Home will be delivered to its owners in June following sea trials, and just in time for the summer cruising season.  (heesenyachts.com)

