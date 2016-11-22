If Built, This Superyacht Would Be One of the Largest in the World

In September, Milan-based HBD Studios debuted its L’Amage superyacht concept at the Monaco Yacht Show. If built today, the 623-footer would be one of the largest yachts in the world, though still more than 100 feet shorter than the largest, Triple Deuce—a 728-foot stunner scheduled to be completed in 2018.

Capable of housing 30 guests in 14 staterooms and a private owner’s apartment, the futuristic-looking yacht is a beauty to behold. The elongated upper deck features an infinity swimming pool and a hot tub on separate levels, while a lower deck showcases a balcony with a fireplace so guests can stay warm in cold weather. A helipad sits on the bow, sporting wings that bear flat-panel satellites and navigation lights. With an innovative build and a slew of high-end amenities, the yacht is the ultimate pleasure craft. L’Amage can reach a top speed of 32 knots. (hbd-studios.com)