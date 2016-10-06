Italian Yacht Builder Baglietto Leaves Its Mark in Monaco

Italian boatbuilder Baglietto made quite a splash at the Monaco Yacht Show by presenting the Baglietto 46M Fast, the Unicorn, and a lavish new project line. The latter, developed in collaboration with Francesco Paszkowski Design and Hot Lab Studio, will consist of three models ranging in length from 134 feet to 164 feet. Each initial version will feature a semi-displacement hull of aluminum alloy, although a series with steel-and-aluminum displacement hulls is planned for the near future.

First to be constructed among the new fleet, the 144-foot Baglietto 44M features Paszkowski’s distinctive vertical bow and sleek silhouette. The main deck includes a full-beam master stateroom and versatile guest cabin configurations due to modular walls. Further highlights include an aft beach club and a 1,076-square-foot sundeck with a swimming pool. Powered by either conventional diesel propulsion or an optional hybrid system, the yacht will most likely have a top speed of 22 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

A former concept come to fruition, the 150-foot Baglietto 46M Fast (designed by Paszkowski and naval architect Margherita Casprini) has an aluminum planing hull and an aquadynamic exterior accentuated with dramatic lines. A combination of rectangular and trapezoidal windows saturate the interior with natural light with help from indoor luminescence by Flos. On the main deck, rosewood flooring and a white-lacquered ceiling frame the main saloon, which features Flexform furnishings and accoutrements from Boutsen Design. Toward the bow, the beam-width master cabin has its own private office, while on the lower deck, guests retire to their choice of four en-suite cabins with twin Pullman beds and linens from Mirabello Carrara. Accessed from the main saloon’s staircase, the upper deck houses a sky lounge and an abundance of outdoor relaxation space—a perfect place to pass the time while pressing the twin MTU 16V 4000 engines to a top speed of 27 knots.

Though named after a mythological creature, the 177-foot Unicorn is a beautiful reality. Another Paszkowski and Casprini collaboration, the displacement-hulled cruiser carries expansive glazing throughout the main deck, which helps illuminate an interior dressed in velvet, stone, lacquered oak, and highly polished surfaces. Forward of the main saloon (and its 12-seat dining table and wine cellar), the immense master cabin includes a circular living room and a bathroom made up in Marquina black marble. Accessed by either a glass elevator or a stairwell, the lower deck provides three VIP suites and a guest cabin. Further amenities include the 425-square-foot sundeck, theater, outdoor bar with barbecue, and hot tub as well as a gym and Turkish bath located aft on the main deck. And when it is time for shore leave, two Castoldi tenders deliver in style.

Baglietto’s presence in Monaco reflects the 162-year-old brand’s commitment to growth, one securely anchored by an investment of more than $22.4 million in infrastructure over the last four years and $13.4 million allocated to expansion and research and development by 2020. (baglietto.com)