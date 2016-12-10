The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Water

December 10, 2016

A watercraft with character, the Jet Capsule appears more like a pelagic pod plopped down from its intergalactic mothership than a boat built in Italy. Designed by Pierpaolo Lazzarini, the high-tech transport is fashioned mostly from carbon, features a V-shaped hull, and can carry single or double engine options (paired with hydro-jet propulsion) totaling up to 520 hp for a maximum speed of 50 knots.

The futuristic cruiser, measuring more than 24 feet in length and 11 feet in width, contains photochromic windows (tint changes automatically with sunlight levels) and a fully enclosable passenger area that can be configured to seat from one to 13 people. Navigation equipment and electronics include electrohydraulic steering, a Simrad VHF radio and chart plotter, Analogic instrumentation, and a Bose audio system.

Completely customizable, the cabin can be fit with a kitchenette, beds, and a bathroom, or kept minimal for maximum space as a tender. Those interested in something more purpose specific can choose a militarized model with bulletproof body and windows as well as one intended for emergency services.

Further variations on the theme include an all-electric alternative (equipped with two 80 hp motors) and the smaller Super Jet Capsule, a 20-footer that seats seven and, powered by twin 250 hp boosters, can rocket to 70 knots. Pricing for the standard version and the Super Jet Capsule starts at $229,000 and $169,000, respectively. (jetcapsule.com)

