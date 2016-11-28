Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
In October, German shipyard Lürssen launched its latest mammoth marvel, the 403-foot Jupiter superyacht. Like Lürssen’s other behemoth beauties such as the 511-foot Dilbar and the 590-foot Azzam, Jupiter is a sporty, aggressive cruiser. London-based design firm March & White planned the palatial interior digs. Large glass windows funnel natural light into the arched atrium and allow guests to glimpse panoramic views of the ocean outside. The yacht is slated to be delivered in spring 2017. (lurssen-yachts.com)