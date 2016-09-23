This Is the Most Luxurious Way to Traverse the Northwest Passage

  • Crystal Cruises’s luxury ship Crystal Serenity
  • Crystal Cruises’s luxury ship Crystal Serenity
  • Crystal Cruises’s luxury ship Crystal Serenity
  • Crystal Cruises’s luxury ship Crystal Serenity
September 23, 2016

Crystal Cruises’s luxury ship Crystal Serenity has become the largest vessel to ever traverse the Northwest Passage—the notoriously remote Arctic Ocean sea route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Escorted by an ice breaker, the 13-year-old, 1-D ice-classed vessel set sail from Anchorage on August 16 with 1,000 passengers, exploring fjords, glaciers, and pristine landscapes throughout Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and the Northeast coast of the United States.

The historic journey, which was completed on September 16 when Serenity docked in New York City, was led by 14 scientists and researchers (some of whom are of Inuit heritage) who guided nature hikes through the tundra and tours via helicopter, kayak, zodiac, and speed boat for up-close glimpses of sea otters, puffins, whales, polar bears, and narwhals. The expedition team also escorted guests on visits with the Arctic’s indigenous people. “The communities were ecstatic that we came to visit them,” says Edie Rodriguez, CEO of Crystal Cruises. “For three years we planned this. They embraced it and asked us to please keep coming back.”

Crystal will indeed return to the Arctic. Tickets for next year’s Northwest Passage voyage—which will depart from Anchorage on August 15 and arrive in New York on September 16—are already on sale. (The cruise line’s debut Arctic itinerary sold out in just three days, with tickets ranging from about $22,000 to $133,000 per person, plus mandatory travel insurance.) The 2017 itinerary will mirror this year’s trip, and guests can expect the same pricing, state of the art accommodations, onboard amenities (including yoga and Pilates classes, PGA-sponsored golf lessons, an expansive spa menu, and gourmet dinners from chefs like Nobu Matsuhisa), and once-in-a-lifetime excursions. But, according to Rodriguez, passengers on the next journey may be the last to visit the Arctic with Crystal. “It’s an incredible experience,” she says, “and we want to keep it special.” (crystalcruises.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1157 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016
From recent releases to crazy concepts, here’s what caught our readers’ attention…
View Slideshow
The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Wate...
The otherworldly speedboats blast off with up to 740 hp and a maximum speed of 35 knots…
Read Article
Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Lar...
The 66-foot yacht features a deep-V hull design, newly configured flybridge, and open-concept...
Read Article
EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sport...
Ideal for weekend trips, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class…
Read Article
Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting...
Channel your inner skipper and test your knowledge of yachting terms, history, and more…
Read Article
Azimut Grande 35 METRI
Azimut’s New Launches are Transforming Yachting
Azimut has launched several noteworthy yachts this year, with plans to truly transform yachting...
Read More
Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed b...
Silver Arrows Marine’s daylong experience allows guests to see the yacht in person…
Read Article
Photo by Jerome Kelagopian
The Arcadia Sherpa Can Do Much More than Just Schl...
The new 55-footer can serve as a shadow boat, or you can configure it as a family-style cruiser…
Read Article
Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
The impressive-looking yacht is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2017…
Read Article
Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These...
Whether you’re searching for the perfect party space or ultimate water toys, we’ve got you covered…
View Slideshow
1157 Stories Available | Advanced search