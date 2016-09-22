This New Italian Overnight Cruising Yacht Is Compact but Refined
Italian shipyard Fiart Mare debuted its highly anticipated Fiart 52 yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival earlier this month. The performance cruiser features three cabins, a galley, and two bathrooms on the lower deck as well as a glass-enclosed, climate-controlled living space on the main deck. Shaded by a hard top and equipped with multiple couches, the living room is a refined place to rest after a busy day at sea. A glass-and-steel sliding door opens onto a covered deck with couches and tables that is perfect for casual alfresco dining. Two sun pads (forward and aft), an easily accessible swim platform, and a tender and garage round out the amenities. Owners can also configure the layout to meet their any whim. Possibilities include a larger third cabin and an additional bathroom in lieu of the lower deck galley. Powered by two 600 hp Volva Penta engines the yacht provides a comfortable ride—even with its sporty handling. (fiart.com)