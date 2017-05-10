Numarine Reveals its 78HTS Flybridge Yacht

Numarine’s new 78HTS yacht is the latest launch from the always-innovative Turkish shipyard, known for build quality and fresh approaches to classic design. The 78-foot flybridge yacht has the same handsome profile and smart use of space as its non-bridge sibling, the 78HT. But where it excels is with its new “Silent Package,” a lithium-ion battery system that raises onboard quality of life far above any other yacht in its class.

The Silent Package’s bank of batteries, connected to a smart energy management system, allows owners and guests to power the air conditioning, galley appliances, lighting, and entertainment systems at whisper-quiet decibel levels, without the noise or vibration of an engine or generator. This enhancement not only makes onboard socializing and dining more pleasant, but the lack of vibration at night makes sleeping much easier. The only noises are sea breezes and the gentle lap of waves against the hull.

Even when Silent Power is off, the 78HTS is a quiet boat. At cruise speeds in the low 20-knot range, decibel levels are only 66 dB (about the same level as normal speech) on the lower decks.

The flybridge, of course, is the main draw of the new Numarine. The four-sunbed configuration, surrounding a center helm station, is unique and smart. It allows the four guests in the reclining sunbeds to enjoy the sun while also conversing with the captain. The designers also positioned the bridge far enough aft to allow space for skylights over the main deck, providing an infusion of natural light. A shorter bridge, sans hardtop, also let the boat retain the 78HT’s low, muscular profile. In contrast to the rather cumbersome appearance of most flybridge motor yachts, the 78HTS looks fast.

And it is fast, able to reach 38 knots with its twin 1,200 hp MAN Engines. Other standard features include a tender garage equipped with a retrieval system, a submersible swim platform on a hydraulic lift, an electric telescoping passarelle, and four more sunbeds and built-in lounge in the bow.

The open-plan saloon, with large side and overhead windows, feels open and airy, awash with natural light. On the deck below is a full-beam master suite that includes an adjoining head with walk-in shower, enclosed toilet, and twin sinks. The other three guest suites are also generously sized, with their own en suite heads. A galley is also positioned belowdecks to keep the saloon above for socializing and dining. The Numarine 78HTS is currently available for purchase. (numarine.com)