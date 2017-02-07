Oceanco Launches 110-Meter Jubilee Superyacht

Oceanco announced yesterday the launch of the 361-foot superyacht project Jubilee, the largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands. Sporting six sleek decks, including a helicopter deck and pool deck with built-in aquarium, this yacht is like no other. Italy-based Lobanov Design penned project Jubilee’s unique exterior, which features an elongated bow and unusual visual effect of multi-level-decks, and Sam Sorgiovanni, with headquarters in Australia, created its interior.

Making the most of its 54-foot beam and Passenger Yacht Code classification, the yacht can accommodate 30 guests in 15 staterooms. The owner will enjoy the entirely private owner’s deck. Everyone will enjoy the large beach club below the pool deck, as well as other watersports equipment and tenders.

Burgess provided project management and technical consultation for project Jubilee, which will be delivered in turnkey condition, fully stocked with China, crystal, linens, cushions—you name it. This is not a common practice in new-build custom yachts.

Project Jubilee was constructed with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. Top speed for this beauty is 18.5 knots. It will be delivered in time for its owners to cruise the Mediterranean this summer. (oceancoyacht.com)