Oceanco Reveals 120-Meter Superyacht Amara

  • Danielle Cutler
February 28, 2017

Oceanco debuted plans in Dubai for a 394-foot “resort”-style superyacht, dubbed Amara, which was created in conjunction with Australia-based Sam Sorgiovanni Designs. Penned with an eye toward entertaining and cruising with family and friends, this yacht will be able to provide comfort and relaxation for 20 guests.

Highlights of this sleek yet strong-lined superyacht include an upper-deck waterfall that flows down into the main-deck swimming pool. Two theaters, one on the lower deck and another open-air cabana-style one on the sun deck, offer up plenty of options for movie night. For the more active guest, a climbing wall, water slides, and other equipment will be available. A gym resides on the bridge deck, offering up a stellar view for inspired workouts. A wellness area on the lower deck will come complete with a hammam and beauty parlor. On the same deck guests will enjoy a large beach club with a trio of options for water access.

The owners’ apartment is situated on the upper deck and will tempt with a private plunge pool and an alfresco dining area for 20 or more.

Amara’s sophisticated and contemporary interior will feature textured carpets and fabrics, plus stone and natural wood, offering up a soothing environment to travel with 19 of your favorite friends. Amara will have a range of 6,000 nautical miles, and will boast a top speed of 20 knots with a cruising speed of 16.

Robb Report will bring you more details as they become available. (oceancoyacht.com)

