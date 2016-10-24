A Peek at the Largest Sailing Yacht in the World

October 24, 2016

A true sea monster, the 468-foot sailing yacht A apparently made its first pelagic prowl with sea tests off the German coast of Kiel a few days ago. Designed by Philippe Starck and built by Nobiskrug, the three-mast monolith (with a beam greater than 81 feet) is the largest vessel in the world to be powered by sail and, according to boatinternational.com and superyachttimes.com, features the following:

  • A steel hull with a composite superstructure
  • Eight decks dressed in teak
  • Three carbon-fiber masts, each about 300 feet in height
  • More than 48,000 square feet of sail
  • A propulsion system comprising two MTU 3,600 kW diesel engines and two 4,300 kW electric motors
  • A cruising speed of 16 knots, top speed of 21 knots, and range of 5,320 nautical miles
  • Capacity for a crew of 54

Commissioned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko for a reported price of approximately $318 million, A is a follow-up to his 390-foot motor yacht of the same name. Melnichenko is expected to take delivery of his latest aquatic acquisition in the spring of 2017. (nobiskrug.com)

1157 Stories Available | Advanced search
