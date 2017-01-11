Philippe Briand Unveils Plans for His New 100-Foot Yacht Concept

  • Egoist, Philippe Briand's 100-Foot yacht concept
January 11, 2017

London-based yacht designer Philippe Briand, who has accumulated dozens of international design awards throughout his prolific 30-year career and worked with shipyards ranging from Royal Huisman to Perini Navi, recently unveiled plans for his newest concept, Egoist. The nearly 100-foot carbon sloop concept can be completely customized to cater to the owner’s every whim. A new spin on classic sailing concepts, Egoist is a fast, highly responsive yacht that can be used for races and laidback day trips alike. The pleasure craft—which features the timeless look and feel of a classic sailing yacht—is equipped with a roomy interior, a spacious master cabin, and space for two crew members. (philippebriand.com)

