Riva Yachts Reveals 2 New Models

Iconic yacht marque Riva recently announced plans for a 110-foot flybridge model and a 56-foot open yacht. Taking its position as the flagship of the fiberglass line, the Riva 110 is scheduled to make its debut this fall. Currently under construction, the new Riva 56 will splash late spring. Both models represent a collaboration among Officina Italian Design, Ferretti Group’s engineering department, and the group’s strategic product committee.

Logging in at 112 feet in length, the restyled Riva 110 sports an updated hull and exterior lines. A large glass roof over the whole main-deck living space brings in natural light and views, as do integrated portholes and a long, tinted window along the length of the master suite. Free-flowing sunlight and incredible vistas define this new yacht.

The Riva 110’s raised pilothouse and living and dining space on the sun deck provide both shaded and full-sun lounging options, while also offering up a skylight in the hardtop roof.

On the foredeck, C-shaped dining and lounging area, as well as an optional Jacuzzi with retractable sunbed cover make for a great place to take in the views and soak up the sun. Guests can also take advantage of the stern’s beach club that transforms into a submersible hatch for easy tender—and swim—launches.

Choose from the flybridge’s helm station or the main-deck cockpit for maneuvering the 110. The main deck’s open plan encourages flow among the helm, dining area, and saloon, while the galley and main-deck master suite are somewhat tucked away. Main-deck spaces feature a modern and sophisticated decor made up of stainless-steel beams, huge windows, dark wood cabinetry, and light marble floors. The lower deck houses four light-filled en suite staterooms and three forward crew cabins, to accommodate a total of 10 guests and six crewmembers.

A couple of MTU 16V series 2000 M94 engines will power the Riva 110 to a top speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of 23. Zerospeed and underway fins ensure a stable ride.

Turning to the new Riva 56, enthusiasts will love its ability to function as both a day cruiser and a yacht. Sporting an enlarged master cabin and cockpit, as well as a shorter foredeck and more forward-situated windshield, this boat’s maximized aft space is made for hanging out on the water, and specifically the Mediterranean.

“The new Riva 56 open is a very comfortable Mediterranean boat that retains a strong link with the sea. It does not deliberately set out to evoke the atmosphere of a shore-based home (as happens with larger craft). Quite the opposite, in fact: Its design makes it very clear indeed that one is aboard a very comfortable boat, which is exactly what a medium-size craft should be,” says Sergio Beretta, CEO Officina Italiana Design.

That comfort comes packaged in a sleek design: Evoking the classic Riva runabouts of yesteryear but with a modern stroke, teak graces the exterior and polished mahogany the interior. Stainless steel appears throughout. The first hull will sport metallic Shark Grey paint, which is definitely a modern touch. An (almost) overwater sunpad at the stern, foredeck sunpad with removable top, and various sofas around a teak dining table make for a sun-filled and relaxing day on the water. There’s even room for a fridge, grill, sink, icemaker, and all kinds of storage to make sure you’re prepared. An electrohydraulic bimini top opens and closes as needed, as do clear side shields, in case of inclement weather.

Down below is an amidships en suite master cabin and an en suite guest cabin and dayhead, as well as a galley, dinette, and crew cabin with separate access.

The Riva 56 can be had with either a pair of 1,000 hp MAN engines or a couple of 1,200 hp MAN engines. Both choices have a V-Drive propulsion system and an optional Seakeeper stabilizer. Speed junkies will love its 36-knot top speed, and 32-knot cruising speed. But don’t go too far: It has a 260 nm range.

Watch this space for more coverage on both the Riva 56 and 110 as these new yacht models launch. (riva-yacht.com)