Seabourn Partners with Andrew Weil, MD, to Offer Wellness at Sea

  • Seabourn will launch a mindful-living program with Andrew Weil, MD, early next year
  • Janice O'Leary
November 9, 2016

Boutique cruise line Seabourn has partnered with integrative medicine expert Andrew Weil, MD, to offer a mindful-living program on its cruises. The experience launches with the inaugural sailing of Seabourn Encore in January 2017 and will be rolled out across the entire fleet during the next year. The program will include complimentary daily yoga and meditation classes as well as seminars on topics such as healthy aging and anti-inflammatory foods. One-on-one wellness sessions will also be offered for a fee. Dr. Weil himself will join one cruise per year and give a talk as well as lead informal discussions. (seabourn.com)

