Sirena 64 Kicks Off New Line of Motor Yachts

In case you weren’t in Düsseldorf over the weekend to witness, Turkey-based Sirena Yachts debuted the first of two new models for this recently created motor-yacht marque. Penned by Frers Naval Architecture with maximum volume and deck space in mind, the Sirena 64 was designed to be a true seafaring vessel, with enough fuel and water storage for long-range cruising. And Spadolini Design Studio’s interior arrangement and design for this 68-foot vessel just might entice you to commit to those long-range cruising plans.

“My favorite part of the design is the availability of multiple independent living spaces,” says Ipek Kirac, CEO of parent company Sirena Marine. “The design enables the yacht to have multiple large living spaces that are each unique in their own way, such as the flybridge area or the bow with a Jacuzzi. The love seat in the interior next to the helm station is probably among my favorites, because it is a nice little nook with a great view,” she says.

This is great news for those spending large quantities of family time on the water. Besides the yacht’s 258-square-foot owners’ suite with full-beam bathroom, the Sirena 64 offers up two additional en-suite staterooms, plus an optional cabin for crew. All told, the 64-foot yacht can accommodate six guests and two crewmembers.

“We can say that main concept of Sirena Yachts interiors is comfort and light,” says interior designer Tommaso Spadolini. “The mission we got was to create a warm and elegant space,” he says. “Based on this, we designed a space where light and comfort are the main features, integrating with exteriors in a harmonious way of living on the sea.”

Large windows in the pilothouse and main-deck living and dining areas bring in natural sunlight, which is accentuated by the light-colored fabrics and furnishings. Dark wood floors and ceiling accents contrast nicely with the light, making for a sophisticated and inviting living space. Down below, LED illumination adds to the windows’ natural lighting in each of the cabins, keeping the spaces light and bright.

If light and fresh air is what you or your guests are after, the 410-square-foot flybridge will deliver. Featuring a hardtop with a retractable sunroof, a seat in the cockpit becomes a spot for snacks and cocktails with a view. Or take advantage of the forward sunbeds and dining area on the main deck. The aft main-deck gathering area provides shade and protection and yet another dining table. A teak swim platform at sea level makes for a good jumping-off point and a shower is at the ready when you get out. The bottom line is this 64-footer has oodles of outdoor space to get up close and personal with the water and fresh, salty air.

The Sirena 64 sports an efficient semi-displacement GRP hull with a top speed of 27 knots, thanks to two CAT C12.9 engines that together produce 850 hp. Cruise along at 16 knots for 20 percent more efficiency than other yachts in this range, or pull it back to 10 knots to get a range of 1,000 nautical miles. The base price for the 64 is 1.54 million Euros.

Fresh out of a joint venture with Italian brand Azimut-Benetti, in which Sirena Yachts’ parent company Sirena Marine built hundreds of yachts for Azimut as well as sailing yachts for its own Azuree and Euphoria brands, Sirena Marine continues to build the Magellano 43 models for Azimut Yachts. Watch for the debut of Sirena Yachts’ second model, the Sirena 56, at next month’s boat show in Miami. (sirenamarine.com.tr)