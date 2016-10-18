Sizzling Pershing 140 Superyacht Has Sold

One year after announcing the Pershing 140 superyacht at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show, Ferretti Group sold its first example at this year’s show. The 140-foot yacht (the largest of the Pershing fleet) was commissioned by a European owner entranced by its powerful build and commanding presence. Slated to be built in light alloy, the yacht will be equipped with four MTU M94 engines that will enable it to travel at a top speed of 38 knots. (Alternatively, the yacht can be configured with MTU 4000 M93L 12V or 16V engines for a slightly slower but still powerful ride.)

Retractable terraces extend from the sides of the yacht to offer additional space for lounging or sunbathing. A hot tub, sun pads, an outdoor dining table, and a bar and sitting area (shaded by a glass hardtop) round out the al fresco amenities. The launch is slated for 2018. (pershing-yacht.com)