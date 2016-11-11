The 10 Best Charter Yachts for Winter

With the sun setting early in the northern hemisphere, yacht charters have become the best way to beat winter. The Caribbean remains the most popular cruising grounds for many of the world’s finest charter superyachts, both motor and sail, but there is also demand for top-class yachts in remote areas. French Polynesian islands like Tahiti or Bora-Bora, unexplored cruising grounds in Indonesia and Myanmar, and the mesmerizing culture and cuisine of Thailand all beckon those who want to see remote outposts, without giving up the luxuries of the good life. These top 10 superyachts are either new to charter or have gone through extensive refits in the last year. They promise a week—or several weeks—of good food, adventure, and the finest onboard living a superyacht can provide.