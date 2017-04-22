10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day

While traversing the sea in a superyacht is a singular experience, the excessive amount of fuel consumed by these thirsty vessels can put a damper on the festivities—and the environment. But the recent explosion in hybrid yachts, which employ both electric motors and traditional diesel engines for propulsion, is helping to reduce harmful carbon emissions—and ease the pinch at the pump. The following are 10 of RobbReport.com’s favorite hybrid superyachts.