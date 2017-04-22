10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day

View slideshow
APRIL 22, 2017

While traversing the sea in a superyacht is a singular experience, the excessive amount of fuel consumed by these thirsty vessels can put a damper on the festivities—and the environment. But the recent explosion in hybrid yachts, which employ both electric motors and traditional diesel engines for propulsion, is helping to reduce harmful carbon emissions—and ease the pinch at the pump. The following are 10 of RobbReport.com’s favorite hybrid superyachts.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late

In honor of Earth Day, we’re visiting some of our favorite destinations that may not be around much longer. Whether due to a waning species (Rwanda’s critically endangered mountain gorillas; the...
View Slideshow

The World’s Most Extravagant Afternoon Tea Services

The origins of afternoon tea are truly decadent. It was 1840 and the Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, faced a quandary: Every afternoon, sometime between lunch and dinner, she found herself...
View Slideshow

Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Earth Day in Mind

The automotive equivalent of pocket protectors, early electric vehicles were beneficial in purpose but made a style-crushing statement when deployed. In recent years, however, innovative marques have...
View Slideshow

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction , which pulled in just shy...
View Slideshow
Photo by: Moving Moment

EXCLUSIVE: A New Trio of Extreme Dining Destinations

Pushing the boundaries of gastronomy and where delightful bites are enjoyed has become a culinary trend that has foodies sitting on the edge of their seats. The more outrageous the location, the more...
View Slideshow

Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat Shows

New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the boat shows’ highlights. Back in February, when in much of the Northern Hemisphere yachting enthusiasts could only dream of days warm...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1195 Stories Available | Advanced search
Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” explorer yacht
Eurocraft’s 151-Foot Explorer Yacht Project Reveal...
Federico Fiorentino’s design for Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” yacht allows this explorer vessel...
Read Article
10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day
Using a combination of diesel and electric power, these yachts help save the environment…
View Slideshow
Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
Heesen Yachts Launches Project Nova, Christened Ho...
Highly anticipated hybrid superyacht Nova launched and christened as Home…
Read Article
PY Heritage 45M
Zuccon Designs PY Heritage 45M Yacht for Picchiott...
Zuccon International Project penned the 149-foot PY Heritage 45M expedition yacht for Picchiotti...
Read Article
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Innovator, tastemaker, and eternal yachtsman Carlo Riva sets sail…
Read Article
Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat...
New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the highlights…
View Slideshow
Baglietto's 180-foot displacement superyacht project
Baglietto Debuts a 55-Meter Superyacht Project
Baglietto presented a new 180-foot superyacht project with modern exterior design by Santa Maria...
Read Article
Lexus Sport Yacht
Lexus Launches the Speedy 42-Foot Sport Yacht
The luxury-car brand dips its toes into the water with a one-off concept…
Read Article
Sunseeker 95 Yacht
Sunseeker 95 Yacht Debuts in the United States
The new Sunseeker 95’s tri-level master suite shows just how fast design is advancing in yachts...
Read Article
Feadship Superyacht Letani
Feadship Launches 35-Meter Superyacht Letani
The 115-foot yacht was designed for shallow-water access and smaller marinas …
Read Article
1195 Stories Available | Advanced search