10 of the Most Innovative Yachts from the Cannes and Monaco Boat Shows

A quick look at some of the stars of the Cannes and Monaco spectacles.

The yacht-show season continues November 3 through 7 with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where vessels ranging from runabouts to the 280-foot Lürssen Solandge will be on display. The season began in September with the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show. Hundreds of new models, both production and custom, made their world debuts at these two events. Here are 10 of our favorites that were scheduled to appear, from smallest to largest.