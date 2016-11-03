10 Stunning Superyacht Interiors to Make You Feel Right at Home

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, then surely the 5,000-plus superyachts currently on the water are considered some of the most beautiful things ever created. Each, whether semi- or fully custom, has features that sprang from the mind of its owners.

Nowhere is that more true than in interior decor. Here is where owners really get to express themselves. Not only can they choose which tones and textures take center stage, but they also have significant say in how and where those materials are used. Some prefer the classic appeal of mahogany paneling, for a gentleman’s-club look, while others like lacquered surfaces, for a decidedly contemporary ambiance. Still others go completely avant-garde and put stone slabs on the walls.

The following 10 superyachts span the spectrum of these styles, and more. Where one captures bygone-era elegance, another reflects militaristic modernism. There’s a contemporary twist on French Classical design, and even an abundance of white marble meant to play second fiddle to an amazing art collection. You’re certain to find something that suits your definition of beauty.