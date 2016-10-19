12 Top Yachts from the Monaco Yacht Show

The Monaco Yacht Show, which included four days of sunshine and several Prince Albert II sightings, arguably carried the most positive vibe of last five years. More than 34,000 attendees walked the docks at Monte Carlo’s Port of Hercules, most venturing onboard the 125 superyachts and 35 tenders on display in the marina. Some took tenders to the offshore behemoths like the Kleven-built 352-foot Ulysses, which can accommodate 60 guests across seven decks. Others just enjoyed a ride around the marina on new tenders like the Silver Arrows Arrow 460-Granturismo or Apex 60, relishing being surrounded by the towering superyacht hulls. The 47 launches at the show this year were, as usual, a wide mix of gigayachts, explorer vessels, and sailing yachts. Pocket superyachts like Dynamiq’s Jetsetter showed what a new shipyard can do with creative design, while refits like Lürssen’s 238-foot Coral Ocean demonstrated that classic designs can still look contemporary after two decades. Perini Navi’s 230-foot Sybaris, with its stunning interior, illustrated why the Italian yard remains royalty in the superyacht sailboat niche. Visitors to the Monaco show also saw a boatload of new concepts that offer a glimpse into yachting’s future. Some like Feadship’s Choice bordered on sci-fi fantasy, while others like Mondomarine’s Arte could go under build tomorrow. Whatever the fancy, there was a yacht for every taste at Monaco. Here are 12 of the show’s finest, both new yachts and concepts. 

