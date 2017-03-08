This 230-Foot Superyacht Is a Joy to Charter
Happiness awaits guests on this new 230-footer from Feadship.
The owner of Joy is a first-time yacht owner who issued a simple but daunting order for the design of the 230-foot Feadship: Create something totally different from every other yacht. Thus the Bannenberg & Rowell exterior features unusually wide walkways, expansive aft decks, and three “winter gardens”—spacious climate-controlled glass enclosures that are located at the rear of the main-deck saloon, on the owner’s deck, and on the bridge deck. The London-based firm Studio Indigo, known for its work on urban residences, crafted an eclectic interior for Joy, its first superyacht commission. The design features 250 different types of wood, stone, fabric, and other finishes.
Master chef Paul Hamilton is responsible for the meals served on board. He has worked for chefs and restaurants with two and three Michelin stars, and his specialties include Cornish sea bass, roasted loin of venison, and brill poached in red wine. For Joy’s owner, a foodie, such fine cuisine is essential; for the yacht’s guests, it’s another bonus.