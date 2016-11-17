5 Period-Authentic Modern-Day Superyachts

Cutting-edge yacht design may turn plenty of heads, but it’s bygone-era styling that tugs at heartstrings. Maybe it’s fantasy fulfillment, or maybe it’s the notion that some looks just never go out of style. Either way, a number of yacht owners cherish these designs so deeply that they hire naval architects and builders from around the world to replicate them. The results—such as the following five replica superyachts—are so good, you would be forgiven for thinking you are looking at floating history. They’re authentic down to the smallest details, even ones you ordinarily may not see.