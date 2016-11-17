5 Period-Authentic Modern-Day Superyachts

View slideshow
NOVEMBER 17, 2016

Cutting-edge yacht design may turn plenty of heads, but it’s bygone-era styling that tugs at heartstrings. Maybe it’s fantasy fulfillment, or maybe it’s the notion that some looks just never go out of style. Either way, a number of yacht owners cherish these designs so deeply that they hire naval architects and builders from around the world to replicate them. The results—such as the following five replica superyachts—are so good, you would be forgiven for thinking you are looking at floating history. They’re authentic down to the smallest details, even ones you ordinarily may not see.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Best Yachts from Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show saw this year’s attendance jump 5 percent to more than 100,000 visitors. Exhibitors praised the palpable optimism on the docks this year, helped by the...
View Slideshow

Cuban Cigars Are Legal Again. This Is Your Guide to Buying the Best

This is indeed an historic time for American cigar smokers as, for the first time since 1962, restrictions on Cuban cigars have been lifted, and U.S. citizens traveling outside of the country can now...
View Slideshow

4 High-End Online Menswear Stores for Cyber Monday

From the latest menswear trends to timeless closet staples, these days, the perfect wardrobe could be obtained completely from the comfort of your home, thanks in part to these four exceptional high-...
View Slideshow

5 Incredible Mail-Order Breads

Whether it’s a crackle-crusted loaf of tangy levain or a buttery panettone filled with chunks of dark chocolate, great freshly baked bread is a wonderful part of the holiday table. This year, some of...
View Slideshow

5 Pearl Gifts that Will Wow

Stunning pearl creations from these four fabulous jewelry designers give the Queen of Gems her proper due.
View Slideshow

Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite

Photography by Art Streiber Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills accommodation built for a celebration. Many an infamous fete has been thrown in the neighborhoods near the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1157 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016
From recent releases to crazy concepts, here’s what caught our readers’ attention…
View Slideshow
The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Wate...
The otherworldly speedboats blast off with up to 740 hp and a maximum speed of 35 knots…
Read Article
Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Lar...
The 66-foot yacht features a deep-V hull design, newly configured flybridge, and open-concept...
Read Article
EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sport...
Ideal for weekend trips, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class…
Read Article
Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting...
Channel your inner skipper and test your knowledge of yachting terms, history, and more…
Read Article
Azimut Grande 35 METRI
Azimut’s New Launches are Transforming Yachting
Azimut has launched several noteworthy yachts this year, with plans to truly transform yachting...
Read More
Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed b...
Silver Arrows Marine’s daylong experience allows guests to see the yacht in person…
Read Article
Photo by Jerome Kelagopian
The Arcadia Sherpa Can Do Much More than Just Schl...
The new 55-footer can serve as a shadow boat, or you can configure it as a family-style cruiser…
Read Article
Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
The impressive-looking yacht is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2017…
Read Article
Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These...
Whether you’re searching for the perfect party space or ultimate water toys, we’ve got you covered…
View Slideshow
1157 Stories Available | Advanced search