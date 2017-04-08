Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat Shows

New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the boat shows’ highlights.

Back in February, when in much of the Northern Hemisphere yachting enthusiasts could only dream of days warm enough for an ocean cruise, Miami hosted a pair of shows featuring recent launches from Europe, Asia, and the United States. Yachts Miami Beach (showmanagement.com) and the Miami International Boat Show (miamiboatshow.com) presented some of the best new semicustom motor yachts, super­yachts, and tenders. Now, with boating season in sight, we revisit those South Florida showcases and spotlight a few of our favorite models that were on display.