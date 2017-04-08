Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat Shows

View slideshow
  • Michael Verdon
APRIL 08, 2017

New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the boat shows’ highlights.

Back in February, when in much of the Northern Hemisphere yachting enthusiasts could only dream of days warm enough for an ocean cruise, Miami hosted a pair of shows featuring recent launches from Europe, Asia, and the United States. Yachts Miami Beach (showmanagement.com) and the Miami International Boat Show (miamiboatshow.com) presented some of the best new semicustom motor yachts, super­yachts, and tenders. Now, with boating season in sight, we revisit those South Florida showcases and spotlight a few of our favorite models that were on display.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel New Again

This season, designers including Gucci, Ben Sherman, and Drake’s are proving what’s old is new again. Many brands looked to the past to inform the thoroughly modern pieces in their latest collections...
View Slideshow

10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day

While traversing the sea in a superyacht is a singular experience, the excessive amount of fuel consumed by these thirsty vessels can put a damper on the festivities—and the environment. But the...
View Slideshow

5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season

This year, designers like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Saint Laurent took a more-is-more approach to their spring collections—playing with proportions, clashing colors, and bold prints. Although...
View Slideshow

Nashville’s Dining Scene Takes Center Stage

Dining in Nashville reaches a new pitch of creativity to match the city’s vibrant music scene. Less than a decade ago, meat-and-three, barbecue, and chain restaurants dominated Music City’s culinary...
View Slideshow

Trend to Watch: Stacked Bracelets

Sporting a stack of bracelets is a style statement that dates back thousands of years to ancient Rome and the Maya empire—cuffs and bangles are among the oldest forms of jewelry ever recorded. Many...
View Slideshow

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1195 Stories Available | Advanced search
Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” explorer yacht
Eurocraft’s 151-Foot Explorer Yacht Project Reveal...
Federico Fiorentino’s design for Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” yacht allows this explorer vessel...
Read Article
10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day
Using a combination of diesel and electric power, these yachts help save the environment…
View Slideshow
Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
Heesen Yachts Launches Project Nova, Christened Ho...
Highly anticipated hybrid superyacht Nova launched and christened as Home…
Read Article
PY Heritage 45M
Zuccon Designs PY Heritage 45M Yacht for Picchiott...
Zuccon International Project penned the 149-foot PY Heritage 45M expedition yacht for Picchiotti...
Read Article
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Innovator, tastemaker, and eternal yachtsman Carlo Riva sets sail…
Read Article
Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat...
New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the highlights…
View Slideshow
Baglietto's 180-foot displacement superyacht project
Baglietto Debuts a 55-Meter Superyacht Project
Baglietto presented a new 180-foot superyacht project with modern exterior design by Santa Maria...
Read Article
Lexus Sport Yacht
Lexus Launches the Speedy 42-Foot Sport Yacht
The luxury-car brand dips its toes into the water with a one-off concept…
Read Article
Sunseeker 95 Yacht
Sunseeker 95 Yacht Debuts in the United States
The new Sunseeker 95’s tri-level master suite shows just how fast design is advancing in yachts...
Read Article
Feadship Superyacht Letani
Feadship Launches 35-Meter Superyacht Letani
The 115-foot yacht was designed for shallow-water access and smaller marinas …
Read Article
1195 Stories Available | Advanced search