Best Yachts from Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

  • Michael Verdon
NOVEMBER 21, 2016

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show saw this year’s attendance jump 5 percent to more than 100,000 visitors. Exhibitors praised the palpable optimism on the docks this year, helped by the sunny weather, while yacht builders launched dozens of new models to stoke sales. The superyacht sector was well represented by boats like the 274-foot Feadship Savannah, the 200-foot Hakvoort Just J’s, and the 131-foot Sunseeker ZoZo, as well as dozens of brokerage superyachts. Launches by Ocean Alexander, Westport Marine, Ferretti Yachts, and Christensen, among many others, means that fresh designs will be entering the superyacht fleet. Carla DeMaria, president of Monte Carlo Yachts, held a U.S. launch event for the brand’s 105, with hundreds of guests with Champagne glasses toasting the arrival of the new yacht. The Mexican owner onboard was clearly thrilled with the ceremony.

While the large yachts had a strong showing, new flybridge models from 40 to 65 feet were everywhere. Debuts from Palm Beach, Viking, Prestige, Sunseeker, Azimut, Tiara, Chris-Craft, and many others dominated the Bahia Mar docks. Quadruple outboard-powered center consoles also made their presence known at FLIBS, with debuts ranging from go-fast offshore designs like the Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover to Azimut’s yacht-inspired Verve. Quality center-console boats continue to be the go-to style for yacht owners who are trading down.

The boat builders seemed to agree that this was one of FLIB’s strongest showings in nearly a decade. Here are 12 of our favorites from the show.

