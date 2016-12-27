For the First Time Ever, This 238-Foot Superyacht Is Available for Charter

View slideshow
  • Michael Verdon
DECEMBER 27, 2016

The Lürssen-built Coral Island recently underwent a refit that updated some of its technical systems to comply with current charter standards and regulations. It also had its name changed to Coral Ocean. Other than those alterations, the 238-foot, five-deck superyacht remains much the same as when it launched in 1994—and it’s as attractive and accommodating now as it was then. This a testament to the late Jon Bannenberg’s forward-thinking design, which includes several features that were innovations 23 years ago and have since become superyacht staples: an interior gym and spa area, a beach club at the stern, and a saloon with an open-air balcony.

Until last year, the vessel was used exclusively by its owner and kept away from any media coverage. Thus it remained Bannenberg’s secret, unseen masterpiece. But now the secret is out, and Coral Ocean is on the charter market, where it promises to be one of the most sought-after yachts.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Robb Report’s Top Travel Stories of 2016

Travel has the uncanny ability to increase our sense of wonder and expand our worldviews. As we solidify vacation plans for 2017, it’s worth looking back at some of this year’s most popular...
View Slideshow

The 13 Trips Our Editors Are Dreaming About for 2017

If you could take any trip in the world this year, what would it be? That’s what we asked the editors for our annual Travel Issue, and their responses ranged from a sojourn through Scandinavia to a...
View Slideshow

10 Things the Editors Are Obsessing about This Holiday Season

What the editors are obsessing about this holiday season.
View Slideshow

Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016

From Heesen’s 229-foot stunner, Galactica Super Nova , to Timur Bozca’s formidable Black Swa n concept, 2016 was a banner year for the yachting industry. The following stories were our most-read...
View Slideshow

The 12 Whiskeys of Christmas

Little did British composer Frederic Austin realize in 1909, when he took an 18th-century Christmas poem and set it to music, that The Twelve Days of Christmas would become an enduring homage to a...
View Slideshow

Phillips Concludes a Record-Breaking Watch Auction Season

Amid global currency swings, geopolitical issues in Europe and the Middle East, and China’s clampdown on luxury gift giving, retail sales of high-end timepieces are taking a hit. The secondary watch...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1157 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016
From recent releases to crazy concepts, here’s what caught our readers’ attention…
View Slideshow
The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Wate...
The otherworldly speedboats blast off with up to 740 hp and a maximum speed of 35 knots…
Read Article
Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Lar...
The 66-foot yacht features a deep-V hull design, newly configured flybridge, and open-concept...
Read Article
EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sport...
Ideal for weekend trips, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class…
Read Article
Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting...
Channel your inner skipper and test your knowledge of yachting terms, history, and more…
Read Article
Azimut Grande 35 METRI
Azimut’s New Launches are Transforming Yachting
Azimut has launched several noteworthy yachts this year, with plans to truly transform yachting...
Read More
Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed b...
Silver Arrows Marine’s daylong experience allows guests to see the yacht in person…
Read Article
Photo by Jerome Kelagopian
The Arcadia Sherpa Can Do Much More than Just Schl...
The new 55-footer can serve as a shadow boat, or you can configure it as a family-style cruiser…
Read Article
Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
The impressive-looking yacht is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2017…
Read Article
Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These...
Whether you’re searching for the perfect party space or ultimate water toys, we’ve got you covered…
View Slideshow
1157 Stories Available | Advanced search