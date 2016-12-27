For the First Time Ever, This 238-Foot Superyacht Is Available for Charter
The Lürssen-built Coral Island recently underwent a refit that updated some of its technical systems to comply with current charter standards and regulations. It also had its name changed to Coral Ocean. Other than those alterations, the 238-foot, five-deck superyacht remains much the same as when it launched in 1994—and it’s as attractive and accommodating now as it was then. This a testament to the late Jon Bannenberg’s forward-thinking design, which includes several features that were innovations 23 years ago and have since become superyacht staples: an interior gym and spa area, a beach club at the stern, and a saloon with an open-air balcony.
Until last year, the vessel was used exclusively by its owner and kept away from any media coverage. Thus it remained Bannenberg’s secret, unseen masterpiece. But now the secret is out, and Coral Ocean is on the charter market, where it promises to be one of the most sought-after yachts.