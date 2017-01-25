If You Love Cars, You’ll Want to Cruise Around in these Three Motor Yachts

When it introduced the Sport Yacht earlier this year, Lexus joined two other luxury auto brands in the boating world: Mercedes-Benz and Aston Martin. For the Lexus Sport Yacht, the Silver Arrows Marine Arrow460-Granturismo, and the Quintessence Yachts Aston Martin AM37, the carmakers did more than just lend their brand names or model monikers to the motor yachts. Lexus designed the Sport Yacht in-house and worked closely with Marquis Yachts on the build. Likewise, Aston-Martin was deeply involved in the development of the AM37. “The project was more detailed and intensive than anything we’d ever done,” says Katia Bassi, the managing director of Aston Martin’s AM Brands. “But we had to ensure the beauty and ideal proportions our design team is obsessed with was designed into the boat.”

The motor yacht from Monaco-based Silver Arrows Marine, which takes its name from the nickname first given to Mercedes-Benz racecars in the 1930s, began as a concept created by Mercedes-Benz Style. “Much of their design language, including their cars’ convex shapes and curves, had never been on a yacht,” says Paolo Bonaveri, the global marketing and communication director for Silver Arrows. “We even incorporated the ‘beauty line’ of the Mercedes S-Class Coupe along the hull line.”

While the Lexus Sport Yacht is just a one-off build (though there were rumors about another yacht project in the works), the Arrow460-Granturismo and the AM37 have already moved into production.