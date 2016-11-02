A Preview of the Hottest Yachts on Display at the Fort Lauderdale Show

View slideshow
  • Michael Verdon
NOVEMBER 02, 2016

By square footage, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is the world’s largest yachting event. The show sprawls over 3 million square feet across seven sites, bringing together many hundreds of vessels—from personal watercraft to superyachts. This year’s show, taking place November 3 through 7, promises to be one of the strongest in its 57-year history, with launches from the hundreds of brands at the show. Superyachts like Heesen’s Galactica Super Nova will tower over the smaller vessels, as will 100-plus-foot debuts from Christensen, Ocean Alexander, Delta Powerboats, and Westport. But these smaller yachts, using technologies that have filtered down from their superyacht brethren, are equally as impressive in their own regard. The Ferretti 850, Sunseeker Manhattan 52, Azimut Verve, Princess 75, Rio Yacht 42 Air, and Carver C52 are just a handful of the new launches that show off the advanced design chops of European and American shipyards. Another big draw, of course, will be the superyachts that have been in Europe for several years and are finally making their U.S. premieres. The Astondoa 115 Century from Spain is one such yacht. The stuff of legends—or at least magazine pages—will now be in aluminum and steel in Fort Lauderdale. (flibs.com)

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbean Island

The English developer Peter de Savary has built private clubs and resorts from the South Carolina Lowcountry (Cherokee Plantation) to the Scottish Highlands (the Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle). Now,...
View Slideshow

3 Must-See Jewelry Auctions This Month

Three stellar auctions this month are promising plenty of brilliant jewelry designs to brighten the winter nights, from ultra-rare colored gems to exceptional vintage creations and beyond.
View Slideshow

10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017

With winter officially upon us, Robb Report is skipping the chairlift lines and going off piste to uncover the world’s best experiences on two skis. From a high-flying adventure in Iceland’s Troll...
View Slideshow

8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doesn’t Have to Be Hideous

Holiday sweaters often get a bad rap—immediately conjuring images of garish colors and cheesy designs. That said, not all Fair Isle sweaters belong at an ugly-sweater-themed party. This season, top...
View Slideshow

A Trio of Christie’s Watch Auctions Highlights Rare Patek Philippe Timepieces

On December 5, 1766, James Christie held his first auction in London. Two hundred and fifty years later, the house he founded is helping to celebrate that extraordinary milestone with a trio of watch...
View Slideshow

Cuban Cigars Are Legal Again. This Is Your Guide to Buying the Best

This is indeed an historic time for American cigar smokers as, for the first time since 1962, restrictions on Cuban cigars have been lifted, and U.S. citizens traveling outside of the country can now...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1157 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016
From recent releases to crazy concepts, here’s what caught our readers’ attention…
View Slideshow
The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Wate...
The otherworldly speedboats blast off with up to 740 hp and a maximum speed of 35 knots…
Read Article
Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Lar...
The 66-foot yacht features a deep-V hull design, newly configured flybridge, and open-concept...
Read Article
EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sport...
Ideal for weekend trips, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class…
Read Article
Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting...
Channel your inner skipper and test your knowledge of yachting terms, history, and more…
Read Article
Azimut Grande 35 METRI
Azimut’s New Launches are Transforming Yachting
Azimut has launched several noteworthy yachts this year, with plans to truly transform yachting...
Read More
Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed b...
Silver Arrows Marine’s daylong experience allows guests to see the yacht in person…
Read Article
Photo by Jerome Kelagopian
The Arcadia Sherpa Can Do Much More than Just Schl...
The new 55-footer can serve as a shadow boat, or you can configure it as a family-style cruiser…
Read Article
Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
The impressive-looking yacht is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2017…
Read Article
Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These...
Whether you’re searching for the perfect party space or ultimate water toys, we’ve got you covered…
View Slideshow
1157 Stories Available | Advanced search