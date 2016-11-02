A Preview of the Hottest Yachts on Display at the Fort Lauderdale Show

By square footage, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is the world’s largest yachting event. The show sprawls over 3 million square feet across seven sites, bringing together many hundreds of vessels—from personal watercraft to superyachts. This year’s show, taking place November 3 through 7, promises to be one of the strongest in its 57-year history, with launches from the hundreds of brands at the show. Superyachts like Heesen’s Galactica Super Nova will tower over the smaller vessels, as will 100-plus-foot debuts from Christensen, Ocean Alexander, Delta Powerboats, and Westport. But these smaller yachts, using technologies that have filtered down from their superyacht brethren, are equally as impressive in their own regard. The Ferretti 850, Sunseeker Manhattan 52, Azimut Verve, Princess 75, Rio Yacht 42 Air, and Carver C52 are just a handful of the new launches that show off the advanced design chops of European and American shipyards. Another big draw, of course, will be the superyachts that have been in Europe for several years and are finally making their U.S. premieres. The Astondoa 115 Century from Spain is one such yacht. The stuff of legends—or at least magazine pages—will now be in aluminum and steel in Fort Lauderdale. (flibs.com)