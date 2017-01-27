Six of the Finest Yachts Featured at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The show’s stars included a 403-foot concept with a massive beach club and a 230-foot custom build that reaches 30 knots.

The 2017 boat-show season continues February 16 through 20 with Yachts Miami Beach (show​management.com) and the Miami International Boat Show (miamiboatshow.com). The events will take place a short way down the Florida coast from where, 3 months earlier, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (showmanagement.com) was held. In November at Fort Lauderdale, builders from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and beyond displayed dozens of new and relatively new designs—concepts as well as custom, semicustom, and production models. Here we spotlight six of our favorites from the show.