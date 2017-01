When witnessing the delivery of a striking new superyacht, even the most sophisticated yacht connoisseur can feel like a kid on Christmas morning. Though deliveries ranging from Heesen’s Galactica Super Nova to Bilgin’s Giaola-Lu ensured 2016 was a banner year for the yachting community, 2017 promises to impart even more wide-eyed wonder. Slated to be delivered next year, the following yachts are certain to delight all who see them.