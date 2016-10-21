Sometimes Bigger Is Better: Custom Line Builds Its Largest Yacht Yet

October 21, 2016

Debuted at the Cannes Yachting Festival this September, Custom Line’s Navetta 37 yacht is a nearly 122-foot-long beauty with a bulbous bow and curvaceous exterior. The yacht (Custom Line’s largest offering thus far) is furnished with state-of-the-art technology including a five-monitor control room and a noise-reducing acoustic system. And the pleasure craft’s lavish indoor and outdoor spaces keep pace with its modern technological advancements.

Showcasing plush couches, dark walnut furniture, and large picture windows, the main living space funnels into a formal dining room with a glass-top table. Sliding glass doors lead outside to the starboard walkway. The master suite (complete with a bedroom, bathroom, closet, and office) stretches across the bow, and four guest cabins (with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets) are located on the lower deck.

Sheltered by a hard top, the sundeck features lounge chairs, a hot tub, and a sunpad. A covered dining area is equipped with a retractable television that lowers from the ceiling. Other alfresco amenities include a refrigerator, sink, grill, and bar. And, perhaps as an homage to Bond villain getaway vessels, the 18-foot tender garage can be partially hidden by a retractable floor. (customline-yacht.com)

 

