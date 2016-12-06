Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed by Mercedes-Benz Style

Developed in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Style and built by Monaco-based Silver Arrows Marine, the Silver Arrows Marine Arrow460-Granturismo is a yacht unlike any other. The 46-foot cruiser—which debuted earlier this year—mirrors the sinewy, seductive silhouette of a supercar, making it a natural choice for those looking for a boat as edgy as their S-Class. Prospective buyers will now have the opportunity to view the yacht in person during the Granturismo Experience.

Kicking off in Monte Carlo in 2017, each daylong experience gives would-be purchasers a taste of what it means to own an Arrow460-Granturismo. After completing the tour—which includes portions by land in Mercedes-Benz cars and by sea on the yacht—interested guests can order a yacht of their own. The price starts at around $2.7 million. (silverarrowsmarine.com)