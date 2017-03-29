Sunseeker 95 Yacht Debuts in the United States

March 29, 2017

The Sunseeker 95 Yacht made its U.S. debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last weekend. Offered by U.K.-based yacht builder Sunseeker, the 95 is a raised-pilothouse design that sits in a competitive class of similar-size Italian and American yachts. The 95 has the iconic Sunseeker look, at turns svelte and curvy, with angular windows, a long, aggressive bow, and a large flybridge for gracious outdoor living.

The raised-pilothouse design let Sunseeker move the helm area to its own upper half-deck, creating a larger, more spacious saloon on the main deck and a master suite forward. Where the 95 differs from any other yacht in its class is the tri-level design of the master. Similar to a luxury penthouse, the bedroom sits on the top floor, surrounded by windows for an exceptional view of the water. Looking forward, rather than at the typical wall on any other yacht, a staircase drops to the second level, giving an enhanced feeling of space. The second level has a changing area. Below that, the en suite bathroom, with his-and-her heads, has an exceptional amount of space, while letting the owners enjoy their privacy.

The 95 is available in a four- or five-stateroom layout. Three staterooms on the lower deck include a large VIP, while bumping it up to four would split the VIP in half. Exceptional fit and finish across the 95—from options like granite floors in the heads, to the woods and stones in the cabin, to large picture windows throughout—are also part of the Sunseeker package.

The new Sunseeker 95 Yacht has a range of 1,250 nautical miles, reaching a top end of 26 knots. The 21-foot beam makes the flybridge the most expansive social area on the yacht, with its outdoor bar, lounges, dining table, and optional Jacuzzi. The foredeck—with a nearly bow-width sunpad, plus a lounger and a table—makes a wonderful space for a smaller get-together. Given its speed, outdoor areas, and groundbreaking master suite, the 95 should find a warm welcome in the U.S. (sunseeker.com)

 

