Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Larger Yacht

  • Sunseeker International’s new Manhattan 66 yacht
  • Sunseeker International’s new Manhattan 66 yacht
  • Sunseeker International’s new Manhattan 66 yacht
  • Sunseeker International’s new Manhattan 66 yacht
December 9, 2016

Sunseeker International’s new Manhattan 66 yacht proves that good things really do come in small packages. Despite being only 66 feet long, the performance motor yacht boasts the amenities of a much larger vessel, including a deep-V hull design, a newly configured flybridge, and an open-concept layout. The sophisticated flybridge displays L-shaped couches, sunbathing stations, and a wet bar. Below, the swim platform doubles as a beach club, with a fold-away beach seat, hydraulically activated rain shower, and barbecue area. The platform can launch a Williams 385 Jet RIB.

Inside, two twin cabins, a forward VIP suite, and a full-beam master’s suite (with private stairway access from the saloon) promise a good night’s rest. Large windows in the living area offer unhindered views of the ocean, while the kitchen leads to an alfresco dining area on the deck. Powered by twin MAN 1,000 hp/1,200 hp engines on a shaft drive or Volvo Penta IPS-1200 system, the Manhattan 66 can achieve a top speed of 34 knots. The yacht will debut at the London Boat Show in January 2017. (sunseeker.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1157 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robb Report’s Most Read Boating Stories of 2016
From recent releases to crazy concepts, here’s what caught our readers’ attention…
View Slideshow
The Jet Capsule Will Soon Catapult Across the Wate...
The otherworldly speedboats blast off with up to 740 hp and a maximum speed of 35 knots…
Read Article
Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Lar...
The 66-foot yacht features a deep-V hull design, newly configured flybridge, and open-concept...
Read Article
EXCLUSIVE: Palmer Johnson Launches Sleek and Sport...
Ideal for weekend trips, the yacht features the largest open deck in its class…
Read Article
Are You a Nautical Know-It-All? Take Our Yachting...
Channel your inner skipper and test your knowledge of yachting terms, history, and more…
Read Article
Azimut Grande 35 METRI
Azimut’s New Launches are Transforming Yachting
Azimut has launched several noteworthy yachts this year, with plans to truly transform yachting...
Read More
Spend Some Quality Time with This Yacht Designed b...
Silver Arrows Marine’s daylong experience allows guests to see the yacht in person…
Read Article
Photo by Jerome Kelagopian
The Arcadia Sherpa Can Do Much More than Just Schl...
The new 55-footer can serve as a shadow boat, or you can configure it as a family-style cruiser…
Read Article
Lürssen Launches 403-Foot Jupiter Superyacht
The impressive-looking yacht is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2017…
Read Article
Celebrate the New Year by Chartering One of These...
Whether you’re searching for the perfect party space or ultimate water toys, we’ve got you covered…
View Slideshow
1157 Stories Available | Advanced search