Sunseeker’s New Manhattan 66 Feels Like a Much Larger Yacht

Sunseeker International’s new Manhattan 66 yacht proves that good things really do come in small packages. Despite being only 66 feet long, the performance motor yacht boasts the amenities of a much larger vessel, including a deep-V hull design, a newly configured flybridge, and an open-concept layout. The sophisticated flybridge displays L-shaped couches, sunbathing stations, and a wet bar. Below, the swim platform doubles as a beach club, with a fold-away beach seat, hydraulically activated rain shower, and barbecue area. The platform can launch a Williams 385 Jet RIB.

Inside, two twin cabins, a forward VIP suite, and a full-beam master’s suite (with private stairway access from the saloon) promise a good night’s rest. Large windows in the living area offer unhindered views of the ocean, while the kitchen leads to an alfresco dining area on the deck. Powered by twin MAN 1,000 hp/1,200 hp engines on a shaft drive or Volvo Penta IPS-1200 system, the Manhattan 66 can achieve a top speed of 34 knots. The yacht will debut at the London Boat Show in January 2017. (sunseeker.com)