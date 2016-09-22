A Superyacht Concept Worthy of Science Fiction

The U.K. firm Henry Ward Design studio has looked into its crystal ball to envision an explorer superyacht concept worthy of science fiction. Created in collaboration with engineering design consultancy BMT Nigel Gee—involved with the ModCat Project L3 and Star yacht concept, among other outlandish designs—the Time superyacht concept is a visionary 216-foot vessel. A towering sky deck, which is suspended nearly 50 feet above sea level and supported by an inverted rock-climbing wall, offers stellar views of the surrounding cerulean sea. Below is a glass-walled swimming pool that can be easily covered to make room for entertaining and large parties.

A resort-style beach club that can be unfurled to extend the yacht’s deck space sports sizable sunbathing stations and an even larger swimming pool with dual diving platforms. Spread across seven levels, the explorer also includes a full beam owner’s suite, three VIP cabins, and a wellness deck with a gym, a massage room, a sauna, and a hot tub.

A truly imaginative addition, the yacht has a floating lodge that can be detached from the yacht for expeditions to shallow, less accessible spots. The two-story barge features a helicopter landing pad, a guest cabin, an alfresco living and dining area, and over-the-water wings suitable for sunbathing. An autonomous flying pod à la The Jetsons will transport up to four guests between the yacht and lodge. (henryward-design.com)