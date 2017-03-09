In this Superyacht-Ready Sub You Can Take the Plunge with Plenty of Company

If there’s a downside to having a submersible as a superyacht amenity, it’s that most of these vessels accommodate only two or three, maybe four, occupants, while yachts large enough to hold a sub can host two or three times that many passengers. Consequently, many guests may have to wait their turns to take the plunge.

The new Triton 1000/7 (triton​subs.com) from the Vero Beach, Fla., company Triton Submarines allows for a more communal underwater experience. As indicated by the model number, it seats seven occupants and can reach a depth of 1,000 feet. It’s designed to be operated from cruise ships as well as superyachts with sufficiently spacious tender garages. The 1000/7 is 12.5 feet long and 8.2 feet tall. Its battery lasts for 18 hours when fully charged and powers thrusters that enable a speed of 3.5 knots. The price is $4.9 million, and delivery time is 2 years.