In this Superyacht-Ready Sub You Can Take the Plunge with Plenty of Company

  • Triton Submarines allows for a more communal underwater experience with seven seats for occupants
March 9, 2017

If there’s a downside to having a submersible as a superyacht amenity, it’s that most of these vessels accommodate only two or three, maybe four, occupants, while yachts large enough to hold a sub can host two or three times that many passengers. Consequently, many guests may have to wait their turns to take the plunge.

The new Triton 1000/7 (triton​subs.com) from the Vero Beach, Fla., company Triton Submarines allows for a more communal underwater experience. As indicated by the model number, it seats seven occupants and can reach a depth of 1,000 feet. It’s designed to be operated from cruise ships as well as superyachts with sufficiently spacious tender garages. The 1000/7 is 12.5 feet long and 8.2 feet tall. Its battery lasts for 18 hours when fully charged and powers thrusters that enable a speed of 3.5 knots. The price is $4.9 million, and delivery time is 2 years. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Boating & Yachting

1195 Stories Available | Advanced search
Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” explorer yacht
Eurocraft’s 151-Foot Explorer Yacht Project Reveal...
Federico Fiorentino’s design for Eurocraft’s 46-meter “crossover” yacht allows this explorer vessel...
Read Article
10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day
Using a combination of diesel and electric power, these yachts help save the environment…
View Slideshow
Heesen Yachts Home - Photo: Dick Holthuis
Heesen Yachts Launches Project Nova, Christened Ho...
Highly anticipated hybrid superyacht Nova launched and christened as Home…
Read Article
PY Heritage 45M
Zuccon Designs PY Heritage 45M Yacht for Picchiott...
Zuccon International Project penned the 149-foot PY Heritage 45M expedition yacht for Picchiotti...
Read Article
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Carlo Riva Passes Away at 95
Innovator, tastemaker, and eternal yachtsman Carlo Riva sets sail…
Read Article
Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat...
New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the highlights…
View Slideshow
Baglietto's 180-foot displacement superyacht project
Baglietto Debuts a 55-Meter Superyacht Project
Baglietto presented a new 180-foot superyacht project with modern exterior design by Santa Maria...
Read Article
Lexus Sport Yacht
Lexus Launches the Speedy 42-Foot Sport Yacht
The luxury-car brand dips its toes into the water with a one-off concept…
Read Article
Sunseeker 95 Yacht
Sunseeker 95 Yacht Debuts in the United States
The new Sunseeker 95’s tri-level master suite shows just how fast design is advancing in yachts...
Read Article
Feadship Superyacht Letani
Feadship Launches 35-Meter Superyacht Letani
The 115-foot yacht was designed for shallow-water access and smaller marinas …
Read Article
1195 Stories Available | Advanced search