Tankoa Launches 164-Foot Vertige Superyacht
Tankoa launched its first S501 design this morning in Genoa, Italy, exactly two years after selling the model. Christened Vertige, the 164-foot yacht was designed to be an open-air sanctuary. Francesco Paszkowski designed the free-flowing exteriors, which include an alfresco dining deck with room for 16 guests, a hot tub surrounded by sunbeds, and a garage that can hold a nearly 23-foot tender. A wraparound sofa encircles a foldable television screen; an outdoor bar is located just steps away. Spacious decks allow guests to easily soak up the sunshine, and foldout terraces provide direct access to the azure ocean.
Inside, the layout includes a beach club, a cinema, and a gym. The main-deck owner’s suite features two foldout terraces that extend over the ocean, while two VIP and two guest cabins on the lower deck provide plenty of room for guests to relax. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the main offer picturesque views of the ocean from all angles.
The full-displacement aluminum hull will reduce fuel consumption and allow the yacht to travel at a top speed of 16 knots. After debuting at the MYBA Charter Show in Barcelona, the yacht is scheduled to be delivered to its owners in April. (tankoa.it)