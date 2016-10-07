This Two-Deck Superyacht Concept Could Be the Ultimate Party Barge

Conceived by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design and Feadship Royal Dutch Shipyards, the 262-foot Zen superyacht concept is a barge-shaped pleasure craft that seamlessly integrates airy interiors with spacious exteriors. Breaking away from the popular multi-deck motif, the yacht is spread across only two decks: One greets guests with lounge chairs, semicircular couches, and settees, while the other houses a 26-foot-long swimming pool that shimmers against the uninterrupted blue skies above—though the nearby hot tub may prove the most popular spot when night falls. Expandable balconies on each side of the yacht provide private retreats with uninterrupted views of the sea.

Decorated throughout with dark wood, silk carpets, and soft chenille fabrics, the modern decor is both warm and inviting. The full-beam owner’s suite includes a bedroom, a lounge, an office, his-and-her bathrooms and dressing rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows. An onboard cinema, a formal dining room, and a gym offer further comfort and convenience. Capable of accommodating up to 12 guests, the yacht can cruise at speeds of up to 18 knots. (sinot.com, feadship.nl)