Wally Yachts Is Working on a Gorgeous New Sailing Yacht

Founded in 1994 by Italian businessman Luca Bassani, Monaco-based Wally Yachts produces eye-catching, impeccably designed sailing and motor yachts. The cutting-edge company’s impressive portfolio includes Wally 143, a performance world cruiser, and several Wallycento models, which are beloved in the sailing community for their crisp profiles and impressive capabilities. The revered brand’s newest undertaking is the 93-foot Wally 93, a cruiser-racer that is being developed for an avid racing yachtsman. Designed as both a high-performance cruising yacht and a competitive racing vessel, the custom-made sailing yacht will fit right into the Wally Class racing circuit, one of the most advanced and competitive sailing circles in the world. The stunning model, which is being built by Italy’s Performance Boats, boasts a slew of first-rate amenities—and sailing-yacht fans are sure to be delighted by the final product.

Overseen by Judel Vrolijk naval architecture firm with interior design accents by Sans Tabù, the yacht showcases a distinctive profile and plenty of outdoor space. Guests can sit or lounge on the sizable teak deck as they enjoy a breezy day at sea and take in the gorgeous ocean views. A midnight-black hull and gigantic sails give the yacht a swanky, sophisticated look that sets it apart from other vessels in its class.

The posh interiors offer additional opportunities to relax. A secluded saloon promises privacy for everyone on board. A companionway leads to both the crew and guest cabins as well as the galley area. And in addition to an owner’s suite, the yacht features two guest cabins sure to provide rest and relaxation after a long day at sea.

The Wally 93 features a displacement of only 35.5 tons, and is a light and powerful specimen. Performance is optimized for light to medium conditions, and the yacht can be wind-driven with 16 knots of wind, thanks to an upwind sail area of more than 5,400 square feet and a downwind sail area of almost 11,400 square feet. If there is no wind to be found, a 255 hp Steyr diesel engine will provide cruising power. The yacht is being constructed with the most advanced composite technology available to ensure a superior product. The building materials—which include high modulus unidirectional carbon-fiber and CNC female carbon-fiber mold—are reminiscent of those used in the America’s Cup boats, offering a similarly sublime experience. Capable of accommodating six guests and two crewmembers, the Wally 93 is scheduled to launch next summer. The sporty yacht will then debut at the 2018 Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, guaranteeing a sailing experience that is equal parts speedy and swanky. (wally.com)