Zuccon Designs PY Heritage 45M Yacht for Picchiotti

  • Danielle Cutler
April 11, 2017

In a nod to noted yacht designer Gerhard Gilgenast—whose credits include Octopussy, Ronin, and TM BlueZuccon International Project presented its first design for a new collaboration with Picchiotti Yachts. The 149-foot PY Heritage 45M is a combination expedition yacht and support vessel that sports lines reminiscent of those found on Gilgenast-penned yachts, but with a modern twist. This project marks the first design Rome-based Zuccon has created for La Spezia-based Picchiotti, which was founded in 1585 and is now a member of the Perini Navi group of companies.

The feature that sets this PY Heritage 45M apart from other explorer yachts is its open main deck. This area is reserved for stowing tenders and toys in the bow, including two 29-foot tenders and two personal watercraft. Once these vessels are launched, this area becomes a large, comfortable lounge area, perfect for entertaining. This forward section of the main deck blends seamlessly with the cockpit and forward interior spaces. But this is not the only usable exterior space. The design also features an aft seating area with dining, and the upper deck also provides loungers, a conversation area, and a 10-top dining table.

The lower deck houses the guest accommodations, including a large owner’s suite with private sea-level terrace.

The full-displacement PY Heritage 45M explorer yacht will be built in steel and aluminum, and will have a 12-foot draft and 31-foot beam. This is a concept project that Picchiotti is actively presenting to clients.

(py.world; zucconinternationalproject.com)

 

1195 Stories Available | Advanced search
