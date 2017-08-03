Featured Article
Fabrics and Fashion: 3 Brands Prove Style and Textiles Make the Perfect Pairing
From watches to footwear, Santoni, Adidas, and Hublot team up with fabric masters on limited-edition releases.
Louis Vuitton Supreme Pop-Up Shops Open in L.A. and Miami
Louis Vuitton Expands its presence in streetwear—opening pop-up shops showcasing FW17 collaboration with Supreme.
The Red, White, and Blue Watches of 2017—Just in Time For Independence Day
We get patriotic with our latest compilation of watches.
Eyewear Designer Q&A: Blake Kuwahara Shares Insight and Guidance for Finding the Perfect Frames
We sit with award winning eyewear designer Blake Kuwahara for a discussion on the do’s and don’ts of eyewear shopping.
Vintage is the New Sunglasses Trend to Follow—Just Ask Maui Jim, Persol, and Vuarnet
Drawing on years of history, these three brands have revived some of their best designs from decades past.
This Engine Block Turned Watch Winder is the New Must Have for Watch Enthusiasts
Vulcan Innova breathes new life into old BMW engine blocks.
Watch of the Week: Corum Golden Bridge Rectangle
Corum adds a new and very comfortable case shape to the longstanding Golden Bridge line in 2017.
Auction Bound: Paul Newman’s Own Rolex Daytona, Jackie O.’s Cartier Tank, Bob Hope’s Jaeger-LeCoultre
Watches with celebrity ties are getting all the attention on the auction circuit in 2017.
Roar Africa Offers the Ultimate High-Flying Safari Adventure
The weeklong journey introduces travelers to Africa’s diverse wildlife with all the creature comforts.
