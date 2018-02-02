Slideshows
Bentley Continental Supersports: The No. 6 Car of the Year
“Bentley has bridged the gap between a luxury sedan and a performance sports car, appealing to an entirely different audience.” —Randy Nichols
BMW M760Li xDrive: The No. 7 Car of the Year
“It may be whale sized, but it’s a killer whale.” —Roy Arnold
Ferrari GTC4Lusso: The No. 8 Car of the Year
“All it needs is a ski rack—incredible handling wrapped in luxury.” —Michael Ingram
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: The No. 10 Car of the Year
“The first car I’ve driven all day that has truly blown me away.” —Ed Kinney
Cadillac CTS-V: The No. 12 Car of the Year
“Bat $#*% crazy fun!” —Sean Hayes
Lexus LC500: The No. 11 Car of the Year
“This car says: ‘Even though I’m in a tuxedo, don’t challenge me to a race.’” —Najeeb Thomas
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody: The No. 13 Car of the Year
“If this is hell, I want to go!” –Scott Katzman
Audi R8 V10 Spyder: The No. 4 Car of the Year
“So fun it can’t possibly be German.” —Julian Shles
Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante: The No. 3 Car of the Year
The Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante cane in third place in the 2018 Robb Report Car of the Year.
