New & Noteworthy

Collectors in Flight: Jack Erickson Shares His Still-Flying Warbird Collection
Through his Erickson Aircraft Collection museum, Jack Erickson aims to keep history alive.
Oceanco’s Project Tuhura Is a Futuristic Superyacht Styled on a Dugout Canoe
Oceanco’s 377-foot Tuhura is based on one of the most simple but efficient nautical designs in history.
Bombardier Challenger 350 Dethrones Embraer Phenom 300 as the Most-Delivered Business Jet
Bombardier’s super midsize claims the title that Embraer’s light jet had held each year since 2013.
Step Inside the Pearl 80
The two-tier interior of the Pearl 80 was one of the most innovative designs at the Miami Yacht Show.
Newly Delivered Heesen Superyacht VanTom Heads to the Med
The sixth of Heesen’s 50-meter semi-displacement series, VanTom’s elegant custom interior is designed for family time.
Smoke on the Water: Cigarette Racing 515 Project One Raceboat
Just as it has been for the last 11 years, the Cigarette Racing Mercedes-AMG raceboat was the star of this year’s Miami boat show.
Air Force One 101: A Few Things You Probably Didn’t Know about the Presidents’ Planes
For Presidents’ Day, we offer a primer on the aircraft that the present and past POTUS have flown.
2018 Miami Yacht Show on Collins Avenue
Robb Report highlights five yachts to watch for at this week’s Miami Yacht Show.
PlaneSense Takes Delivery of the First Pilatus PC-24 Business Jet
The New Hampshire–based fractional company becomes the launch customer for the Swiss manufacturer’s 500 mph, eight-passenger “super versatile jet.”
